Anthony Rizzo -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 83 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.7% of them.

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 83 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 35 .299 AVG .205 .379 OBP .314 .477 SLG .311 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 23 RBI 15 38/19 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings