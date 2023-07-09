Anthony Rizzo -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
  • Rizzo has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 83 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.7% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 34 of 83 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 35
.299 AVG .205
.379 OBP .314
.477 SLG .311
15 XBH 8
8 HR 3
23 RBI 15
38/19 K/BB 40/14
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 86 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
  • Hendricks (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .206 batting average against him.
