DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, DJ LeMahieu (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cubs Player Props
|Yankees vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .220.
- In 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.7%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- LeMahieu has driven home a run in 21 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games.
- In 32.0% of his games this season (24 of 75), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.254
|AVG
|.183
|.316
|OBP
|.253
|.430
|SLG
|.282
|14
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.