On Sunday, DJ LeMahieu (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .220.

In 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.7%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

LeMahieu has driven home a run in 21 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games.

In 32.0% of his games this season (24 of 75), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .254 AVG .183 .316 OBP .253 .430 SLG .282 14 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings