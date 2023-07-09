On Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .208 with six doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Stanton has had a hit in 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (15.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year (37.5%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this year (35.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 17 .190 AVG .231 .264 OBP .296 .405 SLG .477 7 XBH 8 5 HR 4 12 RBI 11 22/7 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings