Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Giants right now have the 20th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +6600.
Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
New York Betting Insights
- New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- Giants games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 25th, giving up 358.2 yards per contest.
- The Giants had five wins at home last year and four away.
- When favorites, New York was 3-2. When underdogs, the Giants went 6-5-1.
- The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).
- On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.
- On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).
- Also, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Colts.
- Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.
Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+700
Odds are current as of July 9 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.