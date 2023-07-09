Kyle Higashioka -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .224 with eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Higashioka has gotten a hit in 24 of 44 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits on five occasions (11.4%).
  • Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38.6% of his games this year, Higashioka has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 21
.231 AVG .217
.271 OBP .260
.492 SLG .261
9 XBH 3
4 HR 0
12 RBI 9
21/4 K/BB 18/4
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Hendricks (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
