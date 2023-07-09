Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will try to do damage against Kyle Hendricks when he takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Yankees have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +120. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 54 total times this season. They've finished 33-21 in those games.

New York has a 22-7 record (winning 75.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 59.2%.

New York has played in 89 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-45-5).

The Yankees have a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-22 21-19 24-9 25-32 39-35 10-6

