The New York Liberty (13-4) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Indiana Fever (5-14) on Wednesday, July 12 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Liberty are coming off of an 80-76 victory over the Storm in their last game on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.5 0.3 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and YES

NBA TV and YES Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart leads her squad in both points (23.4) and rebounds (9.8) per contest, and also puts up 4.1 assists. At the other end, she posts 1.6 steals (seventh in the WNBA) and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the league).

Courtney Vandersloot paces her squad in assists per contest (8.5), and also puts up 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sabrina Ionescu is putting up 15.2 points, 5.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Jonquel Jones puts up 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the floor (fifth in league).

Betnijah Laney is putting up 10.4 points, 2.1 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Liberty vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 167.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.