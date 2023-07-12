The New York Liberty (13-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Fever (5-14) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on NBA TV and YES.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Fever

The 87.4 points per game New York averages are only 1.9 more points than Indiana allows (85.5).

New York makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

In games the Liberty shoot better than 44.2% from the field, they are 11-2 overall.

New York is knocking down 38.4% of its three-point shots this season, 2.2% higher than the 36.2% Indiana allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty are 9-1 when they shoot better than 36.2% from distance.

New York averages 36.2 rebounds a contest, 0.8 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 89.9 points per contest compared to the 87.4 they've averaged this season.

New York's defense has been less stingy lately, as the team has given up 83.4 points per game during its past 10 compared to the 80.9 points per game its opponents average on the season.

The Liberty are trending up from beyond the arc over their last 10 outings, making 10.8 threes per game and shooting 39.9% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 10.4 makes and 38.4% from distance in the 2023 season.

Liberty Injuries