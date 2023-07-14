Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesJuly 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cubs) he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 80 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.9% of his games this year (57 of 84), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 10.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 84 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|35
|.296
|AVG
|.205
|.374
|OBP
|.314
|.475
|SLG
|.311
|16
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|15
|39/19
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber (7-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 6.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.40 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
