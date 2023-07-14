Billy McKinney is available when the New York Yankees battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks while batting .240.

In 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), McKinney has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this year (32.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .283 AVG .172 .313 OBP .200 .630 SLG .207 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings