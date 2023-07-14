DJ LeMahieu is available when the New York Yankees take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .220 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 76 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has an RBI in 21 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 24 of 76 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .253 AVG .183 .314 OBP .253 .425 SLG .282 14 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings