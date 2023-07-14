Friday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) and the San Francisco Giants (49-41) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 14.

The probable starters are Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Giants and Rich Hill (7-9) for the Pirates.

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Giants have won 22, or 50%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

San Francisco is 17-16 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 56.5% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored 416 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a runline.

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 23-27 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (379 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 4 Mariners L 6-0 Keaton Winn vs Logan Gilbert July 5 Mariners W 2-0 Alex Cobb vs Tommy Milone July 7 Rockies L 5-2 Ross Stripling vs Austin Gomber July 8 Rockies W 5-3 Ryan Walker vs Connor Seabold July 9 Rockies W 1-0 Logan Webb vs Kyle Freeland July 14 @ Pirates - Ross Stripling vs Rich Hill July 15 @ Pirates - Alex Cobb vs Johan Oviedo July 16 @ Pirates - TBA vs Osvaldo Bido July 17 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 19 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA

Pirates Schedule