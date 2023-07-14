Gleyber Torres returns to action for the New York Yankees against Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesJuly 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cubs) he went 2-for-5.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 84 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .413.

Torres enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300.

Torres has gotten a hit in 62 of 89 games this season (69.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.6%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (13.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has an RBI in 21 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 of 89 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 37 .243 AVG .262 .327 OBP .323 .422 SLG .403 15 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 14 31/23 K/BB 22/14 6 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings