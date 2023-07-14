Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison Bader is available when the New York Yankees take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Cubs) he went 1-for-5.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .257 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (16.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 38.1% of his games this season (16 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|15
|.229
|AVG
|.304
|.272
|OBP
|.310
|.417
|SLG
|.536
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|5
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Gomber (7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
