Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns to action for the New York Yankees against Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesJuly 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cubs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (16.9%).

He has homered in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (13 of 65), with more than one RBI seven times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .235 AVG .277 .269 OBP .337 .357 SLG .404 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 13 13/4 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings