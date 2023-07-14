Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns to action for the New York Yankees against Austin Gomber and the Colorado RockiesJuly 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cubs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .255 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (16.9%).
  • He has homered in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (13 of 65), with more than one RBI seven times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 21 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 28
.235 AVG .277
.269 OBP .337
.357 SLG .404
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 13
13/4 K/BB 22/9
5 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gomber (7-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 6.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.