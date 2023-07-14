Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Donaldson is available when the New York Yankees battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson has a double, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .152.
- In 37.5% of his games this year (12 of 32), Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (28.1%), and in 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|10
|.127
|AVG
|.194
|.236
|OBP
|.225
|.365
|SLG
|.639
|5
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|10
|19/9
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
