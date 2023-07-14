Josh Donaldson is available when the New York Yankees battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson has a double, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .152.

In 37.5% of his games this year (12 of 32), Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (28.1%), and in 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 10 .127 AVG .194 .236 OBP .225 .365 SLG .639 5 XBH 6 5 HR 5 5 RBI 10 19/9 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings