Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka is available when the New York Yankees battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Cubs.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while batting .239.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (25 of 45), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.9%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.261
|AVG
|.217
|.297
|OBP
|.260
|.551
|SLG
|.261
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|9
|22/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.71).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (7-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 6.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.40, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
