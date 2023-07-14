Yankees vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's contest features the New York Yankees (49-42) and the Colorado Rockies (34-57) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on July 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-1) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (7-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Yankees vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Yankees have won 33 out of the 55 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
- New York has entered three games this season favored by -200 or more, and won each of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored 400 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Randy Vasquez vs Dean Kremer
|July 6
|Orioles
|L 14-1
|Luis Severino vs Kyle Bradish
|July 7
|Cubs
|L 3-0
|Carlos Rodón vs Jameson Taillon
|July 8
|Cubs
|W 6-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Drew Smyly
|July 9
|Cubs
|L 7-4
|Domingo Germán vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 14
|@ Rockies
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Austin Gomber
|July 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Connor Seabold
|July 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Connor Seabold
|July 17
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs TBA
