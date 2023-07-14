How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Austin Gomber on Friday at Coors Field.
Yankees vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fifth in MLB action with 129 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York is 13th in MLB, slugging .410.
- The Yankees are 27th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- New York has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (400 total runs).
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Yankees strike out 8 times per game, the eighth-best average in the majors.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.
- New York has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.247).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rodon (0-1) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Dean Kremer
|7/6/2023
|Orioles
|L 14-1
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Kyle Bradish
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-0
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jameson Taillon
|7/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Drew Smyly
|7/9/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-4
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Austin Gomber
|7/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Connor Seabold
|7/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Connor Seabold
|7/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|-
