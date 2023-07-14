The New York Yankees visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon and others in this matchup.

Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Rodon Stats

Carlos Rodon heads to the mound for the Yankees to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 7 5.1 4 2 2 2 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 84 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .251/.325/.413 slash line so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 80 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a slash line of .257/.348/.405 so far this year.

Rizzo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 84 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .260/.341/.471 so far this year.

McMahon has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has recorded 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .245/.326/.377 so far this year.

Profar brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

