On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .257 with 33 walks and 41 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 85 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has an RBI in 27 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 36 .296 AVG .206 .374 OBP .312 .475 SLG .309 16 XBH 8 8 HR 3 24 RBI 15 39/19 K/BB 41/14 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings