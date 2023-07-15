Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .257 with 33 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 85 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has an RBI in 27 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|36
|.296
|AVG
|.206
|.374
|OBP
|.312
|.475
|SLG
|.309
|16
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|15
|39/19
|K/BB
|41/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Seabold (1-6 with a 6.65 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.