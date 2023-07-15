Ariya Jutanugarn will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. It's a par-71 that spans 6,561 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Jutanugarn at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Ariya Jutanugarn Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Jutanugarn has finished better than par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times in her last 16 rounds.

Jutanugarn has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Jutanugarn has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Jutanugarn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 27 -4 283 0 17 1 3 $768,175

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Jutanugarn finished 16th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 453 yards longer than the 6,561-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Jutanugarn has played in the past year (6,564 yards) is three yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,561).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Jutanugarn's Last Time Out

Jutanugarn shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 26th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which placed her in the 42nd percentile of the field.

Jutanugarn shot better than just 11% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Jutanugarn recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Jutanugarn carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.0).

Jutanugarn did not card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open. The tournament average was 3.0.

In that most recent outing, Jutanugarn's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Jutanugarn finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 2.8.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Jutanugarn bettered the tournament average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

