On Saturday, Billy McKinney (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .237 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks.

This year, McKinney has posted at least one hit in 16 of 26 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

In six games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 26 games so far this year.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .283 AVG .167 .313 OBP .194 .630 SLG .200 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings