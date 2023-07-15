The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .224 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

LeMahieu enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (50 of 77), with multiple hits 12 times (15.6%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (21 of 77), with more than one RBI six times (7.8%).

In 24 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .253 AVG .193 .314 OBP .260 .425 SLG .289 14 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

