DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .224 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- LeMahieu enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (50 of 77), with multiple hits 12 times (15.6%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (21 of 77), with more than one RBI six times (7.8%).
- In 24 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.253
|AVG
|.193
|.314
|OBP
|.260
|.425
|SLG
|.289
|14
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.67).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.5 per game).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.65 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.
