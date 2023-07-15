After batting .243 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .250 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.

Bader has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (27 of 43), with more than one hit nine times (20.9%).

He has homered in 16.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (37.2%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (25.6%).

He has scored in 16 games this year (37.2%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 16 .229 AVG .283 .272 OBP .290 .417 SLG .500 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 17 RBI 13 17/4 K/BB 8/1 5 SB 3

