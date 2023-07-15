Jose Trevino returns to action for the New York Yankees versus Connor Seabold and the Colorado RockiesJuly 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .211 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 54.0% of his games this year (27 of 50), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.0%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Trevino has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .220 AVG .200 .256 OBP .253 .354 SLG .271 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings