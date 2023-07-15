On Saturday, Josh Donaldson (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .147 with a double, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

In 36.4% of his 33 games this season, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (27.3%), leaving the park in 8.6% of his chances at the plate.

Donaldson has driven in a run in 11 games this season (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 11 .127 AVG .179 .236 OBP .227 .365 SLG .590 5 XBH 6 5 HR 5 5 RBI 10 19/9 K/BB 13/3 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings