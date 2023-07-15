The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .236.

In 25 of 46 games this season (54.3%) Higashioka has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has had an RBI in 18 games this season (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%).

In 13 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .261 AVG .211 .297 OBP .253 .551 SLG .254 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 13 RBI 9 22/4 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings