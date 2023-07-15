Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (49-43) and Colorado Rockies (35-57) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 8-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (4-6) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-6) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.

New York has entered 19 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 15-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

New York has scored 402 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule