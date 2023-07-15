The New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies will send Clarke Schmidt and Connor Seabold, respectively, out to start when the two clubs face off on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The matchup's total has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 11.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 56 total times this season. They've finished 33-23 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, New York has a record of 15-4 (78.9%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

New York has played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-46-5).

The Yankees are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-23 21-20 24-10 25-33 39-36 10-7

