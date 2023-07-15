Clarke Schmidt starts for the New York Yankees on Saturday at Coors Field against Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fifth-best in baseball with 130 total home runs.

New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.231).

New York ranks 19th in runs scored with 402 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Yankees strike out 8 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.247).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.

Schmidt enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt enters this game with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Orioles L 14-1 Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs L 3-0 Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs W 6-3 Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs L 7-4 Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies - Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies - Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón - 7/21/2023 Royals - Home Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles

