Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the New York Yankees visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (4-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 18 starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 9 0.2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 5.0 5 3 3 7 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 5.1 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 5.1 6 1 0 3 1 at Red Sox Jun. 18 4.2 5 2 2 3 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 36 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .257/.330/.417 on the year.

Torres has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 14 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI (81 total hits).

He's slashing .257/.347/.403 so far this year.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 84 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.337/.465 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI (76 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .242/.322/.373 slash line so far this season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

