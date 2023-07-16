On Sunday, Anthony Rizzo (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .257 with 33 walks and 41 runs scored.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Rizzo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .200.

Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this season (59 of 86), with at least two hits 18 times (20.9%).

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 39.5% of his games this season (34 of 86), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 37 .296 AVG .207 .374 OBP .311 .475 SLG .307 16 XBH 8 8 HR 3 24 RBI 15 39/19 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings