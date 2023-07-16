Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Billy McKinney (.091 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .228 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.
- This year, McKinney has posted at least one hit in 16 of 27 games (59.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinney has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in eight of 27 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.313
|OBP
|.200
|.630
|SLG
|.182
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.68 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.