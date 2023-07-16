Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Rockies.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .213 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Stanton has had a hit in 26 of 43 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits seven times (16.3%).

He has gone deep in 23.3% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.

In 39.5% of his games this season, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 16 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .181 AVG .250 .261 OBP .316 .386 SLG .569 7 XBH 11 5 HR 6 12 RBI 17 24/8 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings