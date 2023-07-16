Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.423) and total hits (89) this season.
- Torres is batting .476 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 64 of 91 games this season (70.3%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (25.3%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22 games this year (24.2%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|39
|.243
|AVG
|.278
|.327
|OBP
|.335
|.422
|SLG
|.424
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|15
|31/23
|K/BB
|24/14
|6
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.68 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander threw four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .303 batting average against him.
