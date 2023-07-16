On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the New York Yankees play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.423) and total hits (89) this season.

Torres is batting .476 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Torres has gotten a hit in 64 of 91 games this season (70.3%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (25.3%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 22 games this year (24.2%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 39 .243 AVG .278 .327 OBP .335 .422 SLG .424 15 XBH 13 9 HR 4 22 RBI 15 31/23 K/BB 24/14 6 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings