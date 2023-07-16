Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rockies - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .250 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
- In 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (16 of 44), with more than one RBI 11 times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 44 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|17
|.229
|AVG
|.281
|.272
|OBP
|.288
|.417
|SLG
|.484
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|5
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.68 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.