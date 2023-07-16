MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, July 16
In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of exciting matchups, the Chicago White Sox versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to see.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) play the San Francisco Giants (51-41)
The Giants hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.262 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+125
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (56-35) play host to the Miami Marlins (53-41)
The Marlins will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 3 HR, 43 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+149
|8.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (50-42) take on the San Diego Padres (44-49)
The Padres hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.292 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 16 HR, 50 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+132
|9
The Atlanta Braves (61-30) play the Chicago White Sox (39-55)
The White Sox will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 26 HR, 53 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-172
|+146
|9.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (52-41) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-41)
The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.315 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.291 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-162
|+139
|9.5
The New York Mets (42-50) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-38)
The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.235 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.287 AVG, 27 HR, 64 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-100
|8.5
The Cincinnati Reds (50-43) face the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42)
The Brewers will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 12 HR, 47 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|10.5
The Kansas City Royals (26-67) play the Tampa Bay Rays (60-35)
The Rays will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 15 HR, 48 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.278 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-217
|+181
|9.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) take on the Washington Nationals (37-55)
The Nationals will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 64 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.300 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-192
|+161
|9
The Chicago Cubs (43-48) host the Boston Red Sox (49-44)
The Red Sox will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+127
|9.5
The Texas Rangers (54-39) face the Cleveland Guardians (45-47)
The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 11 HR, 57 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+110
|9.5
The Colorado Rockies (35-58) play the New York Yankees (50-43)
The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.259 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-225
|+185
|11
The Oakland Athletics (25-69) face the Minnesota Twins (47-46)
The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.244 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.233 AVG, 11 HR, 40 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-206
|+173
|8
The Seattle Mariners (45-46) face the Detroit Tigers (41-50)
The Tigers hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.250 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-182
|+154
|7.5
The Los Angeles Angels (46-47) face the Houston Astros (51-42)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 33 HR, 72 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 60 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+123
|9.5
