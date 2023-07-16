Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (50-43) against the Colorado Rockies (35-58) at Coors Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (9-2) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-4) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Yankees vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 11 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have won 34 out of the 57 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

New York has played as favorites of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 69.2% chance to win.

New York has scored 408 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Yankees Schedule