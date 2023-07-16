Gerrit Cole starts for the New York Yankees on Sunday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 131 total home runs.

New York ranks 13th in baseball with a .409 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

New York ranks 17th in runs scored with 408 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in the majors.

New York's pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.244).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole will try to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cole is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Cole will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 outings this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Cubs L 3-0 Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs W 6-3 Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs L 7-4 Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies - Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón - 7/21/2023 Royals - Home Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles 7/22/2023 Royals - Home - -

