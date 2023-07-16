How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Gerrit Cole starts for the New York Yankees on Sunday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 131 total home runs.
- New York ranks 13th in baseball with a .409 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- New York ranks 17th in runs scored with 408 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.244).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cole will try to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Cole is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Cole will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 outings this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-0
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jameson Taillon
|7/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Drew Smyly
|7/9/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-4
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/14/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Austin Gomber
|7/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Connor Seabold
|7/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chase Anderson
|7/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|-
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jordan Lyles
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
