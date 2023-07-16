The New York Yankees (50-43) will lean on Gleyber Torres when they visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (35-58) at Coors Field on Sunday, July 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to upset. New York is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). An 11-run total is set in the matchup.

Yankees vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.85 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.89 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 57 times and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (39.5%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 1-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Yankees vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Billy McKinney 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Giancarlo Stanton 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115) Harrison Bader 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+105) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+135)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1600 - 4th

