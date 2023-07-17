Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
On Monday, Anthony Rizzo (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.344) this season, fueled by 82 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 109th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.8% of his 87 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (10.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this season (31.0%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (39.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.201
|.374
|OBP
|.307
|.475
|SLG
|.299
|16
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|15
|39/19
|K/BB
|43/15
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
