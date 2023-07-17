Billy McKinney -- .095 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while hitting .228.

This year, McKinney has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 28 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (14.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine games this season (32.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .283 AVG .152 .313 OBP .222 .630 SLG .182 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

