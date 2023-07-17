After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

LeMahieu is batting .381 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 52 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this season (21 of 79), with two or more RBI six times (7.6%).

In 26 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .253 AVG .208 .314 OBP .275 .425 SLG .313 14 XBH 10 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings