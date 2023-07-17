The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .208 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

In 59.1% of his 44 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.6% of his games this season, Stanton has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (36.4%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 20 .181 AVG .237 .261 OBP .318 .386 SLG .539 7 XBH 11 5 HR 6 12 RBI 17 24/8 K/BB 17/8 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings