Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- hitting .349 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-6) in his last game against the Rockies.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 91 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .421, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.
- Torres is batting .478 during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 70.7% of his 92 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 of 92 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|40
|.243
|AVG
|.280
|.327
|OBP
|.335
|.422
|SLG
|.421
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|15
|31/23
|K/BB
|25/14
|6
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
