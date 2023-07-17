Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison Bader, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .250 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
- Bader has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (29 of 45), with multiple hits nine times (20.0%).
- In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (17 of 45), with more than one RBI 11 times (24.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 45 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|18
|.229
|AVG
|.279
|.272
|OBP
|.282
|.417
|SLG
|.471
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|17/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|5
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Canning (6-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.62 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
