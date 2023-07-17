On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .251 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 36 of 67 games this year (53.7%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
  • He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 14 games this season (20.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 30
.235 AVG .267
.269 OBP .330
.357 SLG .386
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 14
13/4 K/BB 22/10
5 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
