Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rockies.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .251 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.
- In 36 of 67 games this year (53.7%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 14 games this season (20.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.235
|AVG
|.267
|.269
|OBP
|.330
|.357
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|14
|13/4
|K/BB
|22/10
|5
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.