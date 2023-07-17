Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .185 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Angels Player Props
|Yankees vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Angels
|Yankees vs Angels Odds
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .214 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 54.9% of his 51 games this season, Trevino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.6% of his games this season, Trevino has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.220
|AVG
|.208
|.256
|OBP
|.269
|.354
|SLG
|.278
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning (6-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.62 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.