The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .185 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is hitting .214 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • In 54.9% of his 51 games this season, Trevino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.6% of his games this season, Trevino has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 23
.220 AVG .208
.256 OBP .269
.354 SLG .278
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
11 RBI 4
12/4 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Canning (6-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.62 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.