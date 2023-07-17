The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .185 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .214 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 54.9% of his 51 games this season, Trevino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.6% of his games this season, Trevino has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .220 AVG .208 .256 OBP .269 .354 SLG .278 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings