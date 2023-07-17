The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.321 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .229 with eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

In 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%) Higashioka has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

He has homered in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.6% of his games this year, Higashioka has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (27.1%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .261 AVG .200 .297 OBP .238 .551 SLG .240 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 13 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings